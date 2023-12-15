Victor Wembanyama plus his San Antonio Spurs teammates take on the Los Angeles Lakers at 7:30 PM ET on Friday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Wembanyama, in his last game, had 30 points, 13 rebounds, three steals and six blocks in a 122-119 loss to the Lakers.

Let's break down Wembanyama's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you select good wagers.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Victor Wembanyama Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 20.5 19.3 19.3 Rebounds 12.5 10.7 12.4 Assists 2.5 2.5 2.9 PRA -- 32.5 34.6 PR -- 30 31.7 3PM 1.5 1.4 1.2



Looking to bet on one or more of Wembanyama's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Victor Wembanyama Insights vs. the Lakers

This season, Wembanyama has made 7.2 field goals per game, which accounts for 16.8% of his team's total makes.

He's taken 5.1 threes per game, or 13.2% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Spurs rank 15th in possessions per game with 105.6. His opponents, the Lakers, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking fourth with 103.3 possessions per contest.

Conceding 112.8 points per game, the Lakers are the 11th-ranked team in the league on defense.

Allowing 44.6 rebounds per game, the Lakers are the 20th-ranked squad in the league.

Looking at assists, the Lakers have allowed 26.6 per contest, 16th in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Lakers are ranked 26th in the NBA, allowing 13.9 makes per contest.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Victor Wembanyama vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/13/2023 32 30 13 2 4 6 3

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.