The Tennessee State Tigers (2-6) play the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (8-2) at 6:30 PM ET on Friday, December 15, 2023.

Tennessee State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Where: Gentry Complex in Nashville, Tennessee

Gentry Complex in Nashville, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Tennessee State vs. Eastern Kentucky Scoring Comparison

The Colonels score 19.4 more points per game (81.3) than the Tigers give up to opponents (61.9).

When it scores more than 61.9 points, Eastern Kentucky is 8-2.

Tennessee State is 2-5 when it gives up fewer than 81.3 points.

The Tigers record 47 points per game, 16.6 fewer points than the 63.6 the Colonels give up.

Eastern Kentucky is 3-0 when giving up fewer than 47 points.

This year the Tigers are shooting 32.7% from the field, 7.2% lower than the Colonels give up.

The Colonels shoot 43.4% from the field, 3.9% higher than the Tigers allow.

Tennessee State Leaders

Caitlin Anderson: 8.8 PTS, 1.9 STL, 34.3 FG%

8.8 PTS, 1.9 STL, 34.3 FG% Sanaa' St. Andre: 11.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 33 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23)

11.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 33 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23) Eboni Williams: 7.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 45.2 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)

7.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 45.2 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7) Zyion Shannon: 6.5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 31.6 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (2-for-16)

6.5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 31.6 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (2-for-16) Diamond Cannon: 2.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 28 FG%

Tennessee State Schedule