Friday's contest features the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (8-2) and the Tennessee State Tigers (2-6) facing off at Gentry Complex in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 71-60 win for heavily favored Eastern Kentucky according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 6:30 PM ET on December 15.

In their last game on Sunday, the Tigers suffered a 55-49 loss to Akron.

Tennessee State vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Where: Gentry Complex in Nashville, Tennessee

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Tennessee State vs. Eastern Kentucky Score Prediction

Prediction: Eastern Kentucky 71, Tennessee State 60

Other OVC Predictions

Tennessee State Schedule Analysis

The Tigers' signature victory this season came against the Bryant Bulldogs, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 281) in our computer rankings. The Tigers secured the 53-43 win at a neutral site on November 26.

Tennessee State has tied for the 16th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the country (two).

When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Tennessee State is 1-3 (.250%) -- tied for the 23rd-most losses.

Tennessee State Leaders

Caitlin Anderson: 8.8 PTS, 1.9 STL, 34.3 FG%

8.8 PTS, 1.9 STL, 34.3 FG% Sanaa' St. Andre: 11.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 33.0 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23)

11.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 33.0 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23) Eboni Williams: 7.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 45.2 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)

7.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 45.2 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7) Zyion Shannon: 6.5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 31.6 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (2-for-16)

6.5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 31.6 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (2-for-16) Diamond Cannon: 2.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 28.0 FG%

Tennessee State Performance Insights

The Tigers are being outscored by 14.9 points per game with a -119 scoring differential overall. They put up 47.0 points per game (358th in college basketball) and allow 61.9 per contest (138th in college basketball).

