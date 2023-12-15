Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Stewart County, Tennessee today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Stewart County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Stewart County High School at Houston County High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
  • Location: Erin, TN
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.