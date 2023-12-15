Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Shelby County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Shelby County, Tennessee, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Shelby County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Briarcrest Christian School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Eads, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
City University School of Liberal Arts at Obion County Central High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Troy, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wooddale High School at Trezevant High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Memphis, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Whitehaven High School at First Assembly Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Cordova, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
