The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to stream matchups in Rutherford County, Tennessee today, we've got the information.

Rutherford County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Marshall County High School at Riverdale High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 15

6:00 PM CT on December 15 Location: Murfreesboro, TN

Location: Murfreesboro, TN
How to Stream: Watch Here

Hendersonville High School at Stewarts Creek High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 15

6:00 PM CT on December 15 Location: Smyrna, TN

Location: Smyrna, TN
How to Stream: Watch Here

Holloway High School at Lancaster Christian Academy

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 15

6:30 PM CT on December 15 Location: Smyrna, TN

Location: Smyrna, TN
How to Stream: Watch Here

Providence Christian Academy at Antioch High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15

7:30 PM CT on December 15 Location: Antioch, TN

Location: Antioch, TN
How to Stream: Watch Here

Siegel High School at Summit High School