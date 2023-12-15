Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Roane County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
In Roane County, Tennessee, there are interesting high school basketball matchups on the calendar today. Info on how to watch them is available here.
Roane County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Jellico High School at Oliver Springs High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Oliver Springs, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kingston High School at Sweetwater High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Sweetwater, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Harriman High School at Rockwood High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Rockwood, TN
- Conference: 1A - Region 2 - District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
