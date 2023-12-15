The Carolina Hurricanes (16-12-1) host the Nashville Predators (16-13) at PNC Arena on Friday, December 15 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ and Hulu, with both teams fresh off of a victory. The Hurricanes are coming off a 2-1 triumph over the Detroit Red Wings, while the Predators took down the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 in overtime in their last outing.

Predators vs. Hurricanes Game Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Hurricanes (-175) Predators (+145) 6 Hurricanes (-1.5)

Predators Betting Insights

The Predators have been an underdog in 14 games this season, and won five (35.7%).

Nashville has a record of 2-1 in games when oddsmakers have them as underdogs of at least +145 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win by the Predators, based on the moneyline, is 40.8%.

Nashville has played 17 games this season that ended with more than 6 goals.

Predators vs Hurricanes Additional Info

Predators vs. Hurricanes Rankings

Hurricanes Total (Rank) Predators Total (Rank) 93 (10th) Goals 89 (14th) 92 (19th) Goals Allowed 88 (15th) 21 (10th) Power Play Goals 22 (9th) 18 (14th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 21 (21st)

Predators Advanced Stats

The Predators have covered twice while posting a 7-3-0 mark overall during their most recent 10-game stretch.

In its past 10 games, Nashville has hit the over three times.

The Predators total over the last 10 games is 0.3 goals greater than the 6 over/under given for this matchup.

During their past 10 games, the Predators and their opponents are scoring 1.6 fewer goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 8.3.

The Predators have the NHL's 14th-ranked scoring offense (89 total goals, 3.1 per game).

The Predators' 88 total goals given up (3.0 per game) rank 15th in the league.

Their +1 goal differential ranks 17th in the league.

