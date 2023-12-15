How to Watch the Predators vs. Hurricanes Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Carolina Hurricanes (16-12-1) will host the Nashville Predators (16-13) on Friday, with both teams coming off a win in their last game.
Tune in to ESPN+ and Hulu to watch the Hurricanes and the Predators meet.
Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Predators vs Hurricanes Additional Info
Predators Stats & Trends
- The Predators have allowed 88 total goals this season (3.0 per game), 15th in the league.
- With 89 goals (3.1 per game), the Predators have the NHL's 14th-ranked offense.
- In the past 10 games, the Predators are 7-3-0 (85.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive side, the Predators have allowed 25 goals (2.5 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have put up 25 goals over that time.
Predators Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Filip Forsberg
|29
|15
|18
|33
|33
|21
|55.6%
|Ryan O'Reilly
|29
|12
|11
|23
|12
|27
|53.7%
|Roman Josi
|29
|6
|17
|23
|21
|7
|-
|Gustav Nyquist
|29
|4
|15
|19
|19
|5
|44.4%
|Colton Sissons
|29
|9
|6
|15
|7
|11
|51.4%
Hurricanes Stats & Trends
- The Hurricanes have given up 92 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 19th in NHL action in goals against.
- The Hurricanes' 93 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 10th in the league.
- In the last 10 games, the Hurricanes are 5-4-1 (70.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive side, the Hurricanes have given up 2.7 goals per game (27 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged three goals per game (30 total) during that span.
Hurricanes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Sebastian Aho
|26
|10
|15
|25
|15
|12
|53.9%
|Martin Necas
|29
|8
|13
|21
|12
|11
|37.2%
|Seth Jarvis
|29
|10
|10
|20
|8
|17
|45.7%
|Teuvo Teravainen
|29
|11
|8
|19
|11
|12
|49.5%
|Brady Skjei
|29
|5
|13
|18
|11
|13
|-
