If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Polk County, Tennessee, then there is some important info you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.

Polk County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Tellico Plains High School at Polk County High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 15

6:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Benton, TN

Benton, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

South Pittsburg High School at Copper Basin High School