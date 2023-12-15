Want to learn how to stream high school basketball games in Montgomery County, Tennessee today? We have the information below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Montgomery County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Clarksville Christian School at Foundation Christian Academy

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 15

6:00 PM CT on December 15 Location: Bowling Green, KY

Bowling Green, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at West Creek High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15

7:30 PM CT on December 15 Location: Clarksville, TN

Clarksville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Rossview High School at Bowling Green High School