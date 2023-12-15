Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Marshall County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Marshall County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Marshall County High School at Riverdale High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Murfreesboro, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
