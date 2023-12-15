Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Marion County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Marion County, Tennessee, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Marion County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
South Pittsburg High School at Copper Basin High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Copperhill, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Whitwell High School at F.C. Boyd Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: McMinnville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
