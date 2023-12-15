Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jefferson County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Jefferson County, Tennessee today by tuning in and seeing every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Jefferson County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Morristown-Hamblen High School West at Jefferson County High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Dandridge, TN
- Conference: 4A - Region 1 - District 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.