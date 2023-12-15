Player prop betting options for Alperen Sengun, Desmond Bane and others are available in the Houston Rockets-Memphis Grizzlies matchup at FedExForum on Friday (starting at 8:00 PM ET).

Grizzlies vs. Rockets Game Info

Date: Friday, December 15, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: BSSE and Space City Home Network

Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Venue: FedExForum

NBA Props Today: Memphis Grizzlies

Desmond Bane Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: -105) 5.5 (Over: +110) 3.5 (Over: -108)

The 24.8 points Bane scores per game are 0.7 less than his over/under on Friday.

He averages 0.2 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Friday (which is 4.5).

Bane has dished out 5.3 assists per game, which is 0.2 less than Friday's over/under.

Bane, at 3.3 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.2 less than his over/under on Friday.

NBA Props Today: Houston Rockets

Alperen Sengun Props

PTS REB AST 18.5 (Over: +100) 9.5 (Over: -133) 4.5 (Over: -143)

Sengun has recorded 20 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 1.5 points more than Friday's over/under.

His per-game rebound average -- 9.1 -- is 0.4 less than his prop bet over/under in Friday's game (9.5).

Sengun's year-long assist average -- 5.4 per game -- is 0.9 higher than Friday's assist prop bet total (4.5).

Fred VanVleet Props

The 17.5-point prop bet for Fred VanVleet on Friday is 1.1 higher than his season scoring average (16.4).

He collects 4.3 rebounds per game, 0.2 fewer than his prop bet on Friday.

VanVleet averages 8.6 assists, 0.1 more than Friday's prop bet (8.5).

His three made three-pointers average is 0.5 higher than his over/under on Friday.

