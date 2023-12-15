Grizzlies vs. Rockets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Memphis Grizzlies (6-17) will try to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Houston Rockets (12-9) on Friday, December 15, 2023 at FedExForum as 4.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSSE and Space City Home Network. The point total is 211.5 for the matchup.
Grizzlies vs. Rockets Odds & Info
- When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: BSSE and Space City Home Network
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Rockets
|-4.5
|211.5
Grizzlies Betting Records & Stats
- Memphis has played 16 games this season that have gone over 211.5 combined points scored.
- Memphis has a 219.1-point average over/under in its outings this season, 7.6 more points than this game's total.
- Memphis' ATS record is 9-14-0 this year.
- The Grizzlies have been chosen as underdogs in 14 games this year and have walked away with the win two times (14.3%) in those games.
- This season, Memphis has won two of its 11 games, or 18.2%, when it is the underdog by at least +140 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Memphis has a 41.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
Grizzlies vs Rockets Additional Info
Grizzlies vs. Rockets Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 211.5
|% of Games Over 211.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Rockets
|9
|42.9%
|109.8
|216.2
|105.5
|218.2
|220.4
|Grizzlies
|16
|69.6%
|106.4
|216.2
|112.7
|218.2
|221.5
Additional Grizzlies Insights & Trends
- Memphis has gone 3-7 over its last 10 contests, with a 4-6 record against the spread during that span.
- In their past 10 contests, the Grizzlies have hit the over four times.
- This year, Memphis is 3-8-0 at home against the spread (.273 winning percentage). Away, it is 6-6-0 ATS (.500).
- The Grizzlies put up an average of 106.4 points per game, only 0.9 more points than the 105.5 the Rockets give up to opponents.
- Memphis has put together a 5-7 ATS record and a 4-8 overall record in games it scores more than 105.5 points.
Grizzlies vs. Rockets Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Grizzlies
|9-14
|5-5
|10-13
|Rockets
|16-5
|3-0
|7-14
Grizzlies vs. Rockets Point Insights
|Grizzlies
|Rockets
|106.4
|109.8
|30
|25
|5-7
|7-2
|4-8
|5-4
|112.7
|105.5
|10
|1
|8-1
|13-1
|6-3
|11-3
