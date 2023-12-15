Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Giles County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to know how to watch high school basketball matchups in Giles County, Tennessee today? We have you covered here.
Giles County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Wayne County High School at Richland High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Lynnville, TN
- Conference: 1A - Region 5 - District 10
- How to Stream: Watch Here
