Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Franklin County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Franklin County, Tennessee today? We've got what you need.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Franklin County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Collinwood High School at Huntland School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Huntland, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.