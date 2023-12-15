Looking for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Franklin County, Tennessee today? We've got what you need.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Franklin County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Collinwood High School at Huntland School

  • Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 15
  • Location: Huntland, TN
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.