Will Dante Fabbro Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on December 15?
In the upcoming tilt versus the Carolina Hurricanes, which starts at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, can we expect Dante Fabbro to score a goal for the Nashville Predators? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Dante Fabbro score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Fabbro stats and insights
- Fabbro has scored in two of 24 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Hurricanes.
- Fabbro has no points on the power play.
- He takes 0.9 shots per game, and converts 8.0% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- The Hurricanes are 19th in goals allowed, giving up 92 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have two shutouts, and they average 12.5 hits and 10.7 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Fabbro recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/12/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|15:59
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/10/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|18:09
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/7/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|17:41
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/5/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|13:53
|Away
|W 4-3 SO
|12/3/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|18:44
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/2/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|18:13
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|15:58
|Home
|L 6-1
|11/28/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|12:35
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|11/20/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|16:00
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/18/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|21:03
|Home
|W 4-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Predators vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.