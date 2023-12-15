Will Cody Glass Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on December 15?
Should you wager on Cody Glass to score a goal when the Nashville Predators and the Carolina Hurricanes face off on Friday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.
Will Cody Glass score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Glass stats and insights
- Glass is yet to score through 11 games this season.
- This is his first game of the season against the Hurricanes.
- Glass has no points on the power play.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- The Hurricanes have conceded 92 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 19th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice while averaging 12.5 hits and 10.7 blocked shots per game.
Glass recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/12/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|11:49
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/9/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|12:17
|Away
|L 4-0
|11/20/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|13:07
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/18/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|14:56
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/14/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|16:29
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/11/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|14:00
|Home
|L 7-5
|10/19/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|1:46
|Away
|W 4-1
|10/17/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|15:24
|Home
|L 6-1
|10/14/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|16:14
|Away
|L 3-2
|10/12/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|16:25
|Home
|W 3-0
Predators vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
