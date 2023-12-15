Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Carroll County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Carroll County, Tennessee? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we provide info on how to watch the games in the article below.
Carroll County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Huntingdon High School at McKenzie High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: McKenzie, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
