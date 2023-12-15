Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bradley County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Bradley County, Tennessee has high school basketball games on the schedule today, and info on how to stream them is available in this article.
Bradley County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bradley Central High School at Walker Valley High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Cleveland, TN
- Conference: 4A - Region 3 - District 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cleveland High School at Martin Luther King Jr Magnet High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Nashville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
