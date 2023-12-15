Bradley County, Tennessee has high school basketball games on the schedule today, and info on how to stream them is available in this article.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Bradley County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Bradley Central High School at Walker Valley High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 15

6:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Cleveland, TN

Cleveland, TN Conference: 4A - Region 3 - District 5

4A - Region 3 - District 5 How to Stream: Watch Here

Cleveland High School at Martin Luther King Jr Magnet High School