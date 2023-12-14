Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Sequatchie County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball action in Sequatchie County, Tennessee is happening today, and information on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Sequatchie County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sequatchie County High School at Brainerd High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 14
- Location: Chattanooga, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.