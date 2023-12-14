Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Marion County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Hoping to watch today's high school basketball games in Marion County, Tennessee? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Marion County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Marion County High School at Chattanooga School For The Arts and Sciences
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 14
- Location: Chattanooga, TN
- Conference: 2A - Region 2 - District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Pittsburg High School at North Jackson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Stevenson, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
