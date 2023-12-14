The Chattanooga Mocs (9-1) will look to build on a seven-game winning stretch when visiting the Lipscomb Bisons (6-3) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Allen Arena. This game is at 7:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Lipscomb Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Allen Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Allen Arena in Nashville, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Lipscomb vs. Chattanooga Scoring Comparison

The Mocs average just 4.6 more points per game (66.7) than the Bisons allow their opponents to score (62.1).

Chattanooga has put together a 6-1 record in games it scores more than 62.1 points.

Lipscomb has a 5-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 66.7 points.

The 67.3 points per game the Bisons record are 14.1 more points than the Mocs give up (53.2).

When Lipscomb puts up more than 53.2 points, it is 6-1.

Chattanooga has a 9-0 record when giving up fewer than 67.3 points.

This year the Bisons are shooting 39.6% from the field, 2% higher than the Mocs give up.

The Mocs make 47.6% of their shots from the field, 7.9% higher than the Bisons' defensive field-goal percentage.

Lipscomb Leaders

Bella Vinson: 11.7 PTS, 43 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (15-for-44)

11.7 PTS, 43 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (15-for-44) Aleah Sorrentino: 11.1 PTS, 48.9 FG%

11.1 PTS, 48.9 FG% Blythe Pearson: 9.9 PTS, 1.7 STL, 32.9 FG%, 41.3 3PT% (26-for-63)

9.9 PTS, 1.7 STL, 32.9 FG%, 41.3 3PT% (26-for-63) Molly Heard: 9.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 36.2 FG%, 29 3PT% (9-for-31)

9.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 36.2 FG%, 29 3PT% (9-for-31) Claira McGowan: 10 PTS, 38.8 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (16-for-42)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lipscomb Schedule