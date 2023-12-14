How to Watch the Lipscomb vs. Chattanooga Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 14
The Chattanooga Mocs (9-1) will look to build on a seven-game winning stretch when visiting the Lipscomb Bisons (6-3) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Allen Arena. This game is at 7:00 PM ET.
Lipscomb Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Allen Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Lipscomb vs. Chattanooga Scoring Comparison
- The Mocs average just 4.6 more points per game (66.7) than the Bisons allow their opponents to score (62.1).
- Chattanooga has put together a 6-1 record in games it scores more than 62.1 points.
- Lipscomb has a 5-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 66.7 points.
- The 67.3 points per game the Bisons record are 14.1 more points than the Mocs give up (53.2).
- When Lipscomb puts up more than 53.2 points, it is 6-1.
- Chattanooga has a 9-0 record when giving up fewer than 67.3 points.
- This year the Bisons are shooting 39.6% from the field, 2% higher than the Mocs give up.
- The Mocs make 47.6% of their shots from the field, 7.9% higher than the Bisons' defensive field-goal percentage.
Lipscomb Leaders
- Bella Vinson: 11.7 PTS, 43 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (15-for-44)
- Aleah Sorrentino: 11.1 PTS, 48.9 FG%
- Blythe Pearson: 9.9 PTS, 1.7 STL, 32.9 FG%, 41.3 3PT% (26-for-63)
- Molly Heard: 9.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 36.2 FG%, 29 3PT% (9-for-31)
- Claira McGowan: 10 PTS, 38.8 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (16-for-42)
Lipscomb Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/30/2023
|@ East Tennessee State
|W 68-45
|J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium
|12/6/2023
|@ Belmont
|L 70-51
|Curb Event Center
|12/10/2023
|Johnson (TN)
|W 85-49
|Allen Arena
|12/14/2023
|Chattanooga
|-
|Allen Arena
|12/17/2023
|@ Vanderbilt
|-
|Memorial Gymnasium
|12/21/2023
|@ Kentucky
|-
|Memorial Coliseum
