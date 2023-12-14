The East Tennessee State Buccaneers (7-3) will attempt to build on a three-game winning streak when hosting the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (4-5) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium. It airs at 7:00 PM ET.

East Tennessee State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

East Tennessee State vs. UNC Asheville Scoring Comparison

The Bulldogs' 59.8 points per game are 6.3 more points than the 53.5 the Buccaneers give up.

UNC Asheville has put together a 3-3 record in games it scores more than 53.5 points.

East Tennessee State has a 7-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 59.8 points.

The 59.4 points per game the Buccaneers average are 5.6 more points than the Bulldogs allow (53.8).

When East Tennessee State scores more than 53.8 points, it is 5-1.

UNC Asheville has a 4-2 record when allowing fewer than 59.4 points.

The Buccaneers shoot 38.5% from the field, 3.3% higher than the Bulldogs concede defensively.

The Bulldogs shoot 35.3% from the field, 2.2% lower than the Buccaneers concede.

East Tennessee State Leaders

Kendall Folley: 10.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 38.9 FG%, 19.2 3PT% (5-for-26)

10.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 38.9 FG%, 19.2 3PT% (5-for-26) Jakhyia Davis: 7 PTS, 46.3 FG%

7 PTS, 46.3 FG% Nevaeh Brown: 10.2 PTS, 37.3 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26)

10.2 PTS, 37.3 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26) Journee McDaniel: 7 PTS, 41.2 FG%, 30.3 3PT% (10-for-33)

7 PTS, 41.2 FG%, 30.3 3PT% (10-for-33) Courtney Moore: 9.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (17-for-51)

