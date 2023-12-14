How to Watch the East Tennessee State vs. UNC Asheville Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The East Tennessee State Buccaneers (7-3) will attempt to build on a three-game winning streak when hosting the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (4-5) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium. It airs at 7:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!
East Tennessee State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium in Johnson City, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
East Tennessee State vs. UNC Asheville Scoring Comparison
- The Bulldogs' 59.8 points per game are 6.3 more points than the 53.5 the Buccaneers give up.
- UNC Asheville has put together a 3-3 record in games it scores more than 53.5 points.
- East Tennessee State has a 7-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 59.8 points.
- The 59.4 points per game the Buccaneers average are 5.6 more points than the Bulldogs allow (53.8).
- When East Tennessee State scores more than 53.8 points, it is 5-1.
- UNC Asheville has a 4-2 record when allowing fewer than 59.4 points.
- The Buccaneers shoot 38.5% from the field, 3.3% higher than the Bulldogs concede defensively.
- The Bulldogs shoot 35.3% from the field, 2.2% lower than the Buccaneers concede.
East Tennessee State Leaders
- Kendall Folley: 10.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 38.9 FG%, 19.2 3PT% (5-for-26)
- Jakhyia Davis: 7 PTS, 46.3 FG%
- Nevaeh Brown: 10.2 PTS, 37.3 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26)
- Journee McDaniel: 7 PTS, 41.2 FG%, 30.3 3PT% (10-for-33)
- Courtney Moore: 9.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (17-for-51)
East Tennessee State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ Morehead State
|W 56-52
|Ellis T. Johnson Arena
|12/6/2023
|Charleston Southern
|W 79-52
|J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium
|12/10/2023
|Lees-McRae
|W 77-42
|J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium
|12/14/2023
|UNC Asheville
|-
|J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium
|12/17/2023
|Campbell
|-
|J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium
|12/20/2023
|Gardner-Webb
|-
|J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium
