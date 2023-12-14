Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cheatham County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wanting to watch today's high school basketball games in Cheatham County, Tennessee? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Cheatham County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Pleasant View Christian School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Pleasant View, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northwest High School at Harpeth High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Kingston Springs, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.