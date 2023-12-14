Chattanooga vs. Lipscomb Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 14
Thursday's game between the Chattanooga Mocs (9-1) and the Lipscomb Bisons (6-3) at Allen Arena is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 62-61, with Chattanooga taking home the win. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on December 14.
The Mocs came out on top in their last game 68-65 against North Alabama on Saturday.
Chattanooga vs. Lipscomb Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Allen Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Chattanooga vs. Lipscomb Score Prediction
- Prediction: Chattanooga 62, Lipscomb 61
Chattanooga Schedule Analysis
- On December 3, the Mocs registered their signature win of the season, a 59-53 victory over the Mississippi State Bulldogs, who are a top 50 team (No. 35), according to our computer rankings.
- Chattanooga has one win against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 27th-most in the nation.
Chattanooga 2023-24 Best Wins
- 59-53 at home over Mississippi State (No. 35) on December 3
- 64-54 over Kent State (No. 144) on November 24
- 57-52 on the road over Austin Peay (No. 182) on November 10
- 70-45 on the road over Tennessee Tech (No. 273) on November 15
- 49-43 on the road over Kennesaw State (No. 275) on November 29
Chattanooga Leaders
- Jada Guinn: 17.3 PTS, 48.6 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10)
- Raven Thompson: 14.8 PTS, 52.6 FG%, 54.5 3PT% (6-for-11)
- Addie Porter: 5.6 PTS, 29.2 FG%, 24.2 3PT% (8-for-33)
- Sigrun Olafsdottir: 6.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 45.1 FG%, 39.4 3PT% (13-for-33)
- Karsen Murphy: 6.4 PTS, 51.9 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (7-for-20)
Chattanooga Performance Insights
- The Mocs outscore opponents by 13.5 points per game (posting 66.7 points per game, 180th in college basketball, and giving up 53.2 per outing, 21st in college basketball) and have a +135 scoring differential.
