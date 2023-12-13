The Liberty Flames (7-3) take the court against the Tennessee State Tigers (6-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 on ESPN+.

Tennessee State vs. Liberty Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Liberty Arena in Lynchburg, Virginia

Liberty Arena in Lynchburg, Virginia TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other OVC Games

Tennessee State Stats Insights

Tennessee State has put together a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 43.1% from the field.

The Tigers are the 220th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Flames sit at 186th.

The Tigers' 76.1 points per game are 12.9 more points than the 63.2 the Flames give up to opponents.

Tennessee State is 6-3 when it scores more than 63.2 points.

Tennessee State Home & Away Comparison

Tennessee State averages 78.8 points per game at home, and 74 on the road.

In 2023-24 the Tigers are conceding 16.5 fewer points per game at home (63.5) than on the road (80).

At home, Tennessee State drains 6.5 trifectas per game, 1.3 fewer than it averages away (7.8). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is higher at home (31.7%) than on the road (31%).

Tennessee State Upcoming Schedule