The Memphis Grizzlies (6-16) are dealing with four players on the injury report as they ready for a Wednesday, December 13 matchup with the Houston Rockets (11-9) at Toyota Center, which starts at 8:00 PM ET.

The Grizzlies fell in their most recent matchup 120-113 against the Mavericks on Monday. Jaren Jackson Jr.'s team-high 41 points paced the Grizzlies in the loss.

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Brandon Clarke PF Out Achilles Luke Kennard SG Out Knee 8.3 2.9 2.0 Marcus Smart PG Out Ankle 12.5 2.5 5.0 Steven Adams C Out For Season Knee

Houston Rockets Injury Report Today

Rockets Injuries: Reggie Bullock: Questionable (Illness), Victor Oladipo: Out (Knee)

Grizzlies vs. Rockets Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: Space City Home Network and BSSE

Space City Home Network and BSSE Live Stream:

