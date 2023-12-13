Desmond Bane plus his Memphis Grizzlies teammates face the Houston Rockets at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Bane, in his last game (December 11 loss against the Mavericks), produced 28 points and eight assists.

In this article we will look at Bane's prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

Desmond Bane Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 25.5 24.8 23.9 Rebounds 4.5 4.3 4.1 Assists 5.5 5.3 6.2 PRA -- 34.4 34.2 PR -- 29.1 28 3PM 3.5 3.3 3.3



Desmond Bane Insights vs. the Rockets

This season, he's put up 21.5% of the Grizzlies' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 19.4 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 25.5% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 3.3 per game.

Bane's opponents, the Rockets, have the NBA's slowest tempo with 100.1 possessions per game, while his Grizzlies rank 23rd in possessions per game with 102.5.

The Rockets concede 105.6 points per contest, best in the NBA.

On the boards, the Rockets have allowed 44.1 rebounds per contest, which puts them 18th in the league.

Giving up 22.8 assists per game, the Rockets are the best team in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Rockets are ranked third in the NBA, giving up 10.8 makes per game.

Desmond Bane vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/22/2023 26 23 7 4 2 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.