Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Weakley County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 2:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in Weakley County, Tennessee today. Info on how to stream all of the action can be found below.
Weakley County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Carroll Academy at Greenfield School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Greenfield, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dresden High School at Bradford High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Bradford, TN
- Conference: 1A - Region 7 - District 13
- How to Stream: Watch Here
McKenzie High School at Westview High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Martin, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
