Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Sumner County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Looking to watch today's high school basketball games in Sumner County, Tennessee? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Sumner County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lebanon High School at Gallatin High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Gallatin, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Hendersonville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Hendersonville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Robertson High School at White House Heritage High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: White House, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
White House High School at Harpeth High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Kingston Springs, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.