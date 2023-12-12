Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Shelby County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Shelby County, Tennessee, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Shelby County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Covington High School at Tipton-Rosemark Academy
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Millington, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
