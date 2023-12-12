Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Rutherford County, Tennessee today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Rutherford County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Central Magnet School at Brainerd High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 12

6:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Chattanooga, TN

Chattanooga, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Central Magnet School at Tellico Plains High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 12

6:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Tellico Plains, TN

Tellico Plains, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Stewarts Creek High School at Blackman High School

Game Time: 7:25 PM CT on December 12

7:25 PM CT on December 12 Location: Murfreesboro, TN

Murfreesboro, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Siegel High School at Wilson Central High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12

7:30 PM CT on December 12 Location: Lebanon, TN

Lebanon, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Tullahoma High School at Rockvale High School