The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-8) will attempt to break a six-game losing stretch when visiting the Ole Miss Rebels (6-3) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. This contest is at 7:30 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Ole Miss Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi

The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi TV: SEC Network +

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Ole Miss vs. Mississippi Valley State Scoring Comparison

The Delta Devils score an average of 52.8 points per game, only 3.5 fewer points than the 56.3 the Rebels give up.

When it scores more than 56.3 points, Mississippi Valley State is 1-2.

Ole Miss' record is 4-0 when it gives up fewer than 52.8 points.

The Rebels score 17.4 fewer points per game (66.6) than the Delta Devils allow (84.0).

This year the Rebels are shooting 41.0% from the field, 4.0% lower than the Delta Devils concede.

The Delta Devils make 32.2% of their shots from the field, 3.4% lower than the Rebels' defensive field-goal percentage.

Ole Miss Leaders

Madison Scott: 9.7 PTS, 7.6 REB, 59.6 FG%

9.7 PTS, 7.6 REB, 59.6 FG% Marquesha Davis: 12.1 PTS, 48.9 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (5-for-12)

12.1 PTS, 48.9 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (5-for-12) Snudda Collins: 11.7 PTS, 37.2 FG%, 25 3PT% (10-for-40)

11.7 PTS, 37.2 FG%, 25 3PT% (10-for-40) Kirsten Deans: 9.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)

9.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24) Kennedy Todd-Williams: 6.4 PTS, 29.7 FG%, 15.8 3PT% (3-for-19)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ole Miss Schedule