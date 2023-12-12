How to Watch the Ole Miss vs. Mississippi Valley State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-8) will attempt to break a six-game losing stretch when visiting the Ole Miss Rebels (6-3) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. This contest is at 7:30 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!
Ole Miss Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi
- TV: SEC Network +
Ole Miss vs. Mississippi Valley State Scoring Comparison
- The Delta Devils score an average of 52.8 points per game, only 3.5 fewer points than the 56.3 the Rebels give up.
- When it scores more than 56.3 points, Mississippi Valley State is 1-2.
- Ole Miss' record is 4-0 when it gives up fewer than 52.8 points.
- The Rebels score 17.4 fewer points per game (66.6) than the Delta Devils allow (84.0).
- This year the Rebels are shooting 41.0% from the field, 4.0% lower than the Delta Devils concede.
- The Delta Devils make 32.2% of their shots from the field, 3.4% lower than the Rebels' defensive field-goal percentage.
Ole Miss Leaders
- Madison Scott: 9.7 PTS, 7.6 REB, 59.6 FG%
- Marquesha Davis: 12.1 PTS, 48.9 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (5-for-12)
- Snudda Collins: 11.7 PTS, 37.2 FG%, 25 3PT% (10-for-40)
- Kirsten Deans: 9.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)
- Kennedy Todd-Williams: 6.4 PTS, 29.7 FG%, 15.8 3PT% (3-for-19)
Ole Miss Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|Little Rock
|W 58-45
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|11/29/2023
|Louisville
|L 64-58
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|12/2/2023
|@ Southern Miss
|L 61-59
|Reed Green Coliseum
|12/12/2023
|Mississippi Valley State
|-
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|12/18/2023
|@ South Alabama
|-
|Mitchell Center
|12/21/2023
|@ UAPB
|-
|H.O. Clemmons Arena
