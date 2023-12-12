Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Obion County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Obion County, Tennessee today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Obion County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Obion County Central High School at South Fulton High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: South Fulton, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
