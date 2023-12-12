Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in McMinn County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 12:37 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to stream today's local high school basketball action in McMinn County, Tennessee, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
McMinn County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
McMinn County High School at Brainerd High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Chattanooga, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
