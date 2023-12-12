Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Maury County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Maury County, Tennessee? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we provide specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Maury County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Zion Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Columbia, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.