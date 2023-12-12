Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Carroll County, Tennessee today. Info on how to stream all of the action can be located below.

Carroll County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Carroll Academy at Greenfield School

Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on December 12

1:00 PM CT on December 12 Location: Greenfield, TN

Greenfield, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Carroll Academy at Currey Ingram Academy

Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 12

4:30 PM CT on December 12 Location: Brentwood, TN

Brentwood, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Clarksburg High School at Huntingdon High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 12

6:00 PM CT on December 12 Location: Huntingdon, TN

Huntingdon, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

McKenzie High School at Westview High School