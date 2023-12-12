Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Blount County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Blount County, Tennessee? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we have info on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Blount County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Apostolic Christian School at Maryville Christian School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Maryville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lakeway Christian Academy at Clayton-Bradley Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Maryville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.