How to Watch Austin Peay vs. Southern Illinois on TV or Live Stream - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Southern Illinois Salukis (6-2) play the Austin Peay Governors (5-6) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Austin Peay vs. Southern Illinois Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Banterra Center in Carbondale, Illinois
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Austin Peay Stats Insights
- Austin Peay has compiled a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 42.6% from the field.
- The Governors are the 241st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Salukis sit at 324th.
- The Governors put up just 1.3 more points per game (66.7) than the Salukis give up to opponents (65.4).
- Austin Peay has put together a 4-0 record in games it scores more than 65.4 points.
Austin Peay Home & Away Comparison
- Austin Peay is scoring more points at home (74.0 per game) than on the road (57.8).
- At home the Governors are conceding 55.6 points per game, 15.7 fewer points than they are away (71.3).
- Beyond the arc, Austin Peay sinks fewer 3-pointers away (5.3 per game) than at home (10.2), and shoots a lower percentage on the road (28.0%) than at home (37.0%) as well.
Austin Peay Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Tennessee State
|L 69-65
|Gentry Complex
|12/5/2023
|Midway
|W 98-44
|F&M Bank Arena
|12/9/2023
|Murray State
|W 53-49
|F&M Bank Arena
|12/12/2023
|@ Southern Illinois
|-
|Banterra Center
|12/16/2023
|@ Western Kentucky
|-
|E. A. Diddle Arena
|12/22/2023
|Ohio
|-
|F&M Bank Arena
