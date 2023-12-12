Tuesday's game at Banterra Center has the Southern Illinois Salukis (6-2) matching up with the Austin Peay Governors (5-6) at 8:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 77-57 win, as our model heavily favors Southern Illinois.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Austin Peay vs. Southern Illinois Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Carbondale, Illinois

Venue: Banterra Center

Austin Peay vs. Southern Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: Southern Illinois 77, Austin Peay 57

Spread & Total Prediction for Austin Peay vs. Southern Illinois

Computer Predicted Spread: Southern Illinois (-19.4)

Southern Illinois (-19.4) Computer Predicted Total: 134.2

Austin Peay Performance Insights

The Governors' +34 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 66.7 points per game (321st in college basketball) while giving up 63.6 per contest (34th in college basketball).

Austin Peay ranks 242nd in college basketball at 35.2 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 35.1 its opponents average.

Austin Peay connects on 1.4 more threes per game than the opposition, 7.5 (174th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.1.

Austin Peay has committed 3.3 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 9.9 (49th in college basketball) while forcing 13.2 (98th in college basketball).

