The Miami Dolphins (9-3) are soundly favored (by 13 points) as they look to keep their three-game winning streak alive in a matchup against the Tennessee Titans (4-8) on Monday, December 11, 2023 at Hard Rock Stadium. The contest's point total is listed at 46.5.

The betting trends and insights for the Dolphins can be found below before they face the Titans. The Titans' betting insights and trends can be found below before you wager on their matchup against Dolphins.

Titans vs. Dolphins Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Other Week 14 Odds

Tennessee vs. Miami Game Info

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida

Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida TV Info: ESPN

Titans vs. Dolphins Betting Insights

Tennessee is 5-7-0 against the spread this year.

Tennessee has seen four of its 12 games go over the point total.

Miami's ATS record is 8-4-0 this season.

As a 13-point favorite or greater, the Dolphins have one win ATS (1-1) this season.

Miami has gone over in seven of its 12 games with a set total (58.3%).

Titans Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Derrick Henry - - 56.5 (-115) - 8.5 (-120) - DeAndre Hopkins - - - - 56.5 (-118) - Tyjae Spears - - 20.5 (-120) - 14.5 (-110) - Will Levis 211.5 (-115) - 4.5 (-118) - - - Chigoziem Okonkwo - - - - 32.5 (-118) - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

