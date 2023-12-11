The Miami Dolphins (9-3) take a three-game winning streak into a matchup with the Tennessee Titans (4-8) on Monday, December 11, 2023 at Hard Rock Stadium.

How to Watch Dolphins vs. Titans

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida

Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida TV: ESPN

Titans Insights

This season the Titans rack up 4.4 fewer points per game (17.8) than the Dolphins give up (22.2).

The Titans average just 8.1 fewer yards per game (292.1) than the Dolphins give up per outing (300.2).

Tennessee rushes for 108.9 yards per game, 12.3 more than the 96.6 Miami allows per outing.

The Titans have turned the ball over 14 times, one fewer times than the Dolphins have forced turnovers (15).

Titans Away Performance

The Titans put up 11.7 points per game on the road (6.1 less than their overall average), and concede 23.3 on the road (two more than overall).

The Titans accumulate 251.8 yards per game away from home (40.3 less than their overall average), and concede 362.7 in road games (25.7 more than overall).

Tennessee accumulates 175.5 passing yards per game on the road (7.7 less than its overall average), and gives up 244.2 in away games (13.4 more than overall).

The Titans' average yards rushing away from home (76.3) is lower than their overall average (108.9). But their average yards allowed on the road (118.5) is higher than overall (106.2).

The Titans' offensive third-down percentage on the road (28.2%) is lower than their overall average (32.2%). And their defensive third-down percentage on the road (46.9%) is higher than overall (38.2%).

Titans Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/19/2023 at Jacksonville L 34-14 CBS 11/26/2023 Carolina W 17-10 FOX 12/3/2023 Indianapolis L 31-28 CBS 12/11/2023 at Miami - ESPN 12/17/2023 Houston - CBS 12/24/2023 Seattle - CBS 12/31/2023 at Houston - FOX

