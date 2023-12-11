Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Sevier County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Sevier County, Tennessee. To know how to stream the games, we have you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Sevier County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Grace Christian Academy at The King's Academy
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Seymour, TN
- Conference: Class A - East Region - District 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.