Desmond Bane and Luka Doncic are two players to watch when the Memphis Grizzlies (6-15) and the Dallas Mavericks (13-8) go head to head at FedExForum on Monday. Gametime is set for 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Mavericks

Game Day: Monday, December 11

Monday, December 11 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: FedExForum

FedExForum Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSSE, BSSW

Grizzlies' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Grizzlies fell to the Timberwolves on Friday, 127-103. Their leading scorer was Jaren Jackson Jr. with 21 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jaren Jackson Jr. 21 2 1 1 1 3 Desmond Bane 16 2 1 0 1 4 David Roddy 13 3 0 0 0 1

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Bane's numbers for the season are 24.6 points, 5.1 assists and 4.4 boards per game, shooting 46.6% from the floor and 38.5% from beyond the arc, with 3.3 made 3-pointers per contest (sixth in NBA).

Jackson's numbers on the season are 19.9 points, 1.8 assists and 5.9 boards per contest.

Santi Aldama averages 13.1 points, 6.3 boards and 2.3 assists per game, shooting 43.8% from the field and 31.3% from downtown, with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.

David Roddy's numbers on the season are 8.4 points, 4.2 boards and 1 assists per game, shooting 43.8% from the floor and 30.9% from beyond the arc, with 1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Bismack Biyombo's numbers on the season are 6.5 points, 2.3 assists and 7.5 boards per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Desmond Bane 23.7 4.3 5.8 1.1 0.6 3.3 Jaren Jackson Jr. 20.4 5.6 1.2 0.8 1.9 1.3 Santi Aldama 13.9 7.2 2.5 0.9 0.7 1.7 Bismack Biyombo 5.3 5.6 2.3 0.3 1.3 0 David Roddy 7.9 4.7 1 0.8 0.2 1.3

