The Dallas Mavericks (13-8) hit the road in Southwest Division action against the Memphis Grizzlies (6-15) on Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The Mavericks are 2.5-point favorites in the game, the third matchup between the teams this season. The point total in the matchup is set at 227.5.

Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Odds & Info

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: NBA TV, BSSE, and BSSW

Favorite Spread Over/Under Mavericks -2.5 227.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Grizzlies Betting Records & Stats

Memphis has played seven games this season that finished with a combined score over 227.5 points.

The average over/under for Memphis' contests this season is 218.4, 9.1 fewer points than this game's total.

Memphis has a 9-12-0 record against the spread this season.

The Grizzlies have been chosen as underdogs in 12 games this year and have walked away with the win two times (16.7%) in those games.

This season, Memphis has won two of its 10 games, or 20%, when it is the underdog by at least +120 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Memphis has a 45.5% chance of pulling out a win.

Grizzlies vs Mavericks Additional Info

Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Over/Under Stats

Games Over 227.5 % of Games Over 227.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Mavericks 16 76.2% 119.9 226.1 116.7 228.8 233.5 Grizzlies 7 33.3% 106.2 226.1 112.1 228.8 221.8

Additional Grizzlies Insights & Trends

Memphis has gone 4-6 in its past 10 games, with a 6-4 record against the spread during that span.

In their past 10 games, the Grizzlies have hit the over three times.

This year, Memphis is 3-7-0 at home against the spread (.300 winning percentage). Away, it is 6-5-0 ATS (.545).

The Grizzlies' 106.2 points per game are 10.5 fewer points than the 116.7 the Mavericks allow to opponents.

Memphis has put together a 1-1 ATS record and a 1-1 overall record in games it scores more than 116.7 points.

Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Betting Splits

Grizzlies and Mavericks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Grizzlies 9-12 5-5 8-13 Mavericks 11-10 7-5 15-6

Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Point Insights

Grizzlies Mavericks 106.2 Points Scored (PG) 119.9 29 NBA Rank (PPG) 5 1-1 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 10-7 1-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 12-5 112.1 Points Allowed (PG) 116.7 11 NBA Rank (PAPG) 21 9-7 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 4-0 6-10 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 4-0

