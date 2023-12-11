Southwest Division foes square off when the Dallas Mavericks (13-8) travel to face the Memphis Grizzlies (6-15) at FedExForum, beginning on Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. It's the third matchup between the teams this season.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Grizzlies vs. Mavericks matchup.

Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Game Info

Date: Monday, December 11, 2023

Monday, December 11, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSSE, and BSSW

NBA TV, BSSE, and BSSW Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Mavericks Moneyline Grizzlies Moneyline BetMGM Mavericks (-2.5) 227.5 -145 +120 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Mavericks (-2.5) 228 -142 +120 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Grizzlies vs Mavericks Additional Info

Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Betting Trends

The Mavericks average 119.9 points per game (fifth in the league) while allowing 116.7 per outing (21st in the NBA). They have a +67 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 3.2 points per game.

The Grizzlies have a -124 scoring differential, falling short by 5.9 points per game. They're putting up 106.2 points per game, 29th in the league, and are giving up 112.1 per contest to rank 11th in the NBA.

The teams average 226.1 points per game combined, 1.4 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

These teams surrender 228.8 points per game combined, 1.3 more points than this matchup's total.

Dallas has compiled an 11-10-0 ATS record so far this year.

Memphis has won nine games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 12 times.

Grizzlies and Mavericks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Grizzlies +15000 +8000 - Mavericks +2500 +1200 -

