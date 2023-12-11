Desmond Bane and his Memphis Grizzlies teammates will take on the Dallas Mavericks on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.

Bane, in his most recent game, had 16 points in a 127-103 loss to the Timberwolves.

If you'd like to make predictions on Bane's performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Desmond Bane Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 26.5 24.6 23.7 Rebounds 4.5 4.4 4.3 Assists 6.5 5.1 5.8 PRA -- 34.1 33.8 PR -- 29 28 3PM 3.5 3.3 3.3



Desmond Bane Insights vs. the Mavericks

Bane is responsible for taking 21.4% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 19.3 per game.

He's taken 8.7 threes per game, or 22.6% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Grizzlies rank 21st in possessions per game with 102.5. His opponents, the Mavericks, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 18th with 103.2 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Mavericks are ranked 21st in the league, allowing 116.7 points per game.

On the boards, the Mavericks are 28th in the league, conceding 46.7 rebounds per game.

Giving up 27.1 assists per game, the Mavericks are the 22nd-ranked squad in the league.

The Mavericks are the 17th-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 12.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Desmond Bane vs. the Mavericks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/1/2023 34 30 4 5 4 2 1 10/30/2023 37 30 6 3 3 0 3

